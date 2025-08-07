Falklands, Loligo season

7th Thursday, August 2025 - 12:14 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Government’s (FIG) Fisheries Department yesterday issued a 48-hour notice of closure for the winter loligo fishery season.

The fishery opened on 27 July and initial catches dropped quickly. An initial, or starting, biomass mean estimate of just over 29,735 tonnes was subsequently revised down to 21,695 tonnes. Catches since then have resulted in the mean biomass estimate falling to 14,722 tonnes but with a lower confidence interval value of 6,539 tonnes.

On the grounds of conservation and long-term sustainability of the stock a closure notice has therefore been issued. This notice is subject to ongoing assessment of catches and the closure date may change, as informed by scientific analysis.

Work is ongoing between industry and the Fisheries Department to identify a timeframe and vessel for a subsequent scientific survey, at which point the biomass estimate will re-assessed. This survey will inform whether the season re-opens or remains closed.

This temporary closure follows two years of disappointing second loligo seasons. FIG remains committed to working with industry members to ensure the continued sustainability of the fishery.