GOL resumes Guarulhos-Maiquetía route

7th Thursday, August 2025 - 09:32 UTC

Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Brazilian carrier GOL has officially resumed the São Paulo-Caracas route with four weekly flights. The inaugural flight, carrying 216 passengers, landed on Tuesday at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, marking a renewed air link that aims to enhance tourism and business ties between the two nations.

This route reactivation stems from technical discussions between Venezuelan officials and GOL representatives, focused on boosting regional tourism and commercial exchange. Deputy Air Transport Minister Freddy Borges emphasized that this development strengthens regional connectivity and supports key sectors tied to economic and tourism growth.

Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, offering expanded direct travel options between Venezuela and Brazil. The schedule is designed to meet rising demand from travelers exploring South American destinations and to encourage bilateral engagement in tourism and trade.

GOL’s Executive Director, Alberto Fajerman, expressed enthusiasm about returning to Venezuelan skies, describing the country as a strategic location in the airline’s regional growth plan. “This move aligns with our goals for connectivity and development across Latin America,” he noted.

Simón Bolívar International Airport currently hosts 23 active airlines, reinforcing its role as a vital hub in the region’s aviation network. GOL’s addition further enriches the international flight roster and supports Venezuela’s emergence as a key tourist and commercial destination in South America.

The flights, which connect Guarulhos International Airport with Maiquetía International Airport, will operate Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

“This connection with Venezuela has been a great joy,” Fajerman said in a radio interview.

He also stated that the airline's goal “is to fly to all countries in South America; we already operate in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Colombia, so it was logical to also incorporate Venezuela.”

The company highlighted the high demand for the inaugural flight, which was fully booked in both directions. Fajerman noted that passengers stemmed mainly from Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, reflecting the route's potential as a regional bridge.

“We achieved 75 percent occupancy on the outbound flight and 98 percent on the return flight, which allows us to project a possible increase in frequencies,” GOL's Danillo Barbizan explained.