La Plata-Montevideo connection operational

7th Thursday, August 2025 - 09:40 UTC Full article

The new development marks another step toward more responsible, transparent, and sustainable operations, it was explained

A new weekly shuttle called the “3S Shuttle Service Solution” has been launched, connecting the port of La Plata in the province of Buenos Aires with Montevideo, Uruguay. This service is a collaboration between TecPlata and Independencia Shipping Lines. It aims to provide more competitive and efficient alternatives for trade between the two countries.

The new connection is expected to speed up transit times, reduce logistics costs, and provide Argentine exporters and importers with broader access to international trade routes. The new service is also a step towards decentralizing Argentina's port system from the city of Buenos Aires.

Beyond its economic advantages, the new connection prioritizes sustainability. TecPlata terminal has recently earned certifications for Carbon Footprint Measurement and Carbon Neutrality, reflecting its commitment to environmentally responsible operations. One of its key innovations is the implementation of “B-train” logistics—a truck-and-trailer system capable of transporting significantly more cargo per trip, thereby lowering both transportation costs and CO₂ emissions.

The first shipment in this phase was carried out by the vessel *Intrépido*, which now transports export cargo from the Buenos Aires terminal for transfer across the river. This initiative aims to establish La Plata as Argentina’s primary port of call, leveraging its strategic access to major maritime routes.

“Our approach is rooted in listening to market demands and delivering tailored solutions,” TecPlata stated. “That’s why we’ve partnered with Independencia Shipping Lines over the past several months to develop this service, which we believe will thrive amid growing cargo volumes. Success hinges on collaboration—importers, exporters, terminals, shipping lines, and feeder operators working together to achieve logistics excellence.”

The weekly Buenos Aires–Montevideo route has garnered international recognition. TecPlata received ISO 14064 certification for Carbon Footprint Measurement (2024) and ISO 14068 certification for Carbon Neutrality, awarded by TÜV Rheinland, a global certifying authority.

“This achievement underscores our ongoing efforts to monitor and reduce environmental impact, and our commitment to aligning with top global climate standards,” the terminal emphasized. “It marks another step toward more responsible, transparent, and sustainable operations.”

Additionally, with support from TecPlata, Login shipping company, and operator OTT, Argentina’s logistics network has adopted B-train operations linking La Plata port to various inland destinations. These units—comprising a tractor and two semi-trailers—can carry up to 70% more cargo per trip, reducing the number of journeys needed. This efficiency translates into lower logistics costs and an estimated 32% reduction in CO₂ emissions, representing a major leap forward in sustainable logistics.

Together, the service introduced by TecPlata and its partners offers a comprehensive solution for Argentine trade, enhancing connectivity with Uruguay and global markets while addressing longstanding logistical challenges.