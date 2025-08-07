Over 150 trucks stranded in Montevideo due to port delays: transporters report major financial losses

More than 150 cargo trucks have been immobilized for over ten days at the Port of Montevideo due to delays in the shipment of a rice export load, Montevideo Portal reported, citing the Intergremial de Transporte Profesional de Carga Terrestre del Uruguay (ITPC).

According to the transport union, at least 80 trucks remain stuck at the port’s entrance control area, unable to unload their cargo. The delays are reportedly linked to either a possible grounding of the assigned vessel or issues related to cleaning its hold, which have prevented port operations from beginning.

“We are suffering severe financial losses,” the ITPC stated. The estimated revenue losses now exceed US$750,000 due to halted operations, delays, and the risk of spoilage for goods stored under suboptimal conditions.

The union also criticized the companies responsible for the cargo, claiming they “have not offered fair compensation that accurately reflects the real costs.”

Transporters are now demanding “urgent measures” to resolve the situation and are calling for “clear mechanisms of financial compensation” to be established in such cases.