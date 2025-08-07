Panama opens up to Paraguayan beef exports

Paraguay will be able to export boneless beef to Panama

Panama has officially opened its market to beef from Paraguay, a decision announced by the National Animal Health and Quality Service (Senacsa) in Asunción. This authorization allows Paraguay to begin exporting boneless beef products to the Central American country. “This authorization is another significant step in the expansion of national livestock products into Central American markets,” Senacsa said in a statement.

It is also a testament to the collaborative efforts of both the public and private sectors. This new market adds to Paraguay's existing list of beef export destinations, which includes Brazil, Russia, Canada, Chile, Taiwan, Israel, and the United States.

Separately, Paraguay's Justiice Ministry has announced a major prison transfer, moving 516 inmates from the Ciudad del Este prison to a new facility in Minga Guazú. This operation, part of a larger government initiative, aims to transition to a new model of prison management and eventually close the Ciudad del Este prison in an urban center.

In this regard, Justice Minister Rodrigo Nicora pointed out that this is an unprecedented operation in the department of Alto Paraná, compared to Operation Veneratio carried out some time ago in Tacumbú prison. “It represents a transition from the old to the new, a decisive step towards a new model of prison management in Paraguay,” said Nicora. He added that the inmates who remained in Ciudad del Este were those with ongoing cases and that there is currently a government project to close the prison completely.

“It no longer has a reason to exist in the center of urban development. We are working toward that ultimate goal, which is complete closure,” emphasized the Minister of Justice.

The operation was carried out without any use of force or incident, under heavy security, with the participation of prison guards, police, and military personnel. The route along Highway PY02 was under special surveillance to ensure the procedure's success.