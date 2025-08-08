Emergency declared in Paraguay due to measles outbreak

Authorities are focused on vaccination and raising public awareness

Paraguay's Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare has issued an epidemiological alert due to a measles outbreak in the northern department of San Pedro. The measure was adopted after an initial case was confirmed in a five-year-old boy, which has since led to three additional cases. All four confirmed patients were unvaccinated. The first victim was apparently in contact with people from abroad.

The ministry has deployed a National Rapid Response Team to the affected area, Santa Rosa del Aguaray, where the risk of spread is considered very high. The alert aims to strengthen health surveillance for febrile exanthematous disease (FED), encourage vaccination, and raise public awareness.

Currently, the department of San Pedro has a notification rate of 5.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the official report.

This outbreak is particularly concerning as it is the first since 2015, except for a single case in 2023 that did not result in secondary infections. The current vaccination coverage for measles in San Pedro is 74% for the first dose and 54% for the second, both of which are below the national and recommended levels.

The alert was issued due to the current epidemiological scenario, to urge health teams to strengthen surveillance of febrile exanthematous disease (FED), verify and complete vaccination schedules, and raise awareness among the population.

The last outbreak of indigenous measles transmission in Paraguay occurred in 1998.