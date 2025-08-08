Milei to address the nation as Congress stands up to his chainsaw policies

Milei is expected to explain his future steps amid strong Congressional opposition leading up to the midterm elections

President Javier Milei is to address the Argentine people on national TV at 9 pm Friday to discuss a number of recent government actions and his administration's tense relationship with Congress, Spokesman Manuel Adorni announced.

“I am not going to talk about the vetoes and what happened in Congress. Today, at 9 pm, there will be a national broadcast by the president of the nation, precisely addressing the question you are asking me,” Adorni said during his daily briefing earlier Friday.

During the broadcast, he is expected to explain his reasons for vetoing several laws that would have increased pensions and disability allowances.

The Libertarian leader will also talk about the government's response to the House of Deputies' repeal of several decrees, such as those affecting the National Road Safety Agency, the National Road Administration, and various cultural and scientific institutions.

Milei's message comes after a week of significant legislative setbacks. Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos publicly criticized lawmakers for their opposition, calling the situation “ridiculous” and stating that the government would veto any laws that increased spending.

On Wednesday, several bills opposing Libertarian policies were passed, such as higher salaries for workers at the Garrahan Pediatrics Hospital, more university funding, and a halt to deregulatory decrees. And on Monday, the Official Gazette published Milei's decree vetoing an increase in pensions and the declaration of a disability emergency.

The presidential vetoes have repercussions leading up to the Oct. 26 midterm elections. “We will veto everything we can veto,” Francos insisted.