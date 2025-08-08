Petro escalates border dispute with Peru over Amazon island: “The treaty was violated”

The dispute revives a long-standing territorial disagreement between the two countries, whose borders were formally established by treaties in 1922 and 1929

Colombian President Gustavo Petro escalated a diplomatic conflict with Peru on Thursday by accusing Lima of violating border treaties over the disputed sovereignty of Santa Rosa Island, located in the Amazon River. “Colombia does not recognize Peru’s sovereignty over the so-called Santa Rosa Island and does not recognize the de facto authorities,” Petro declared from Leticia, a Colombian border city that, for the first time, hosted the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

The island, home to around 3,000 residents and under de facto Peruvian control, has become central to the dispute due to shifts in the Amazon River’s course. “The river has changed, and the treaty foresaw that,” Petro stated. “The treaty has not been respected; Peru violated it,” he added.

In a swift response, Peruvian Prime Minister Eduardo Arana visited the island on the same day, reaffirming the country’s claim to the territory. Peru’s foreign ministry issued a strong statement rejecting Petro’s comments, asserting that Santa Rosa “is under the sovereignty and jurisdiction” of Peru. Petro responded firmly: “We have the technical, scientific evidence—Santa Rosa Island is not an extension of Chinería Island.”

The dispute revives a long-standing territorial disagreement between the two countries, whose borders were formally established by treaties in 1922 and 1929. Although those agreements provided for a binational commission to address future conflicts, such a mechanism was never put into effect, despite significant changes in the river’s geography.

Bilateral relations have been strained since December 2022, when Petro declared Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s government illegitimate following the ousting of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo. Since then, both countries have downgraded diplomatic ties, maintaining relations only at the chargé d’affaires level.

With a nationalist tone, Petro delivered his remarks in Leticia flanked by several ministers and Vice President Francia Márquez. “It is unacceptable for any country to impose its will over a territory that rightfully belongs to Colombia,” he concluded.