UN Chief finds Trump's tariffs “disheartening”

8th Friday, August 2025 - 10:01 UTC Full article

Guterres wants governments to take action to protect the poorest people

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed that the new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump are “disheartening.” Through his spokesperson, Farhan Haq, Guterres reiterated his long-held belief that “trade wars are ruinous and need to be avoided.”

The new tariffs, which in the case of India amount to a combined 50% tariff due to its purchase of Russian oil, also affect dozens of other countries, particularly Brazil. Guterres is concerned about the impact of these tariffs on the world's poorest and most vulnerable populations, who will likely suffer the effects of higher prices. He urged all governments to take measures to protect these sectors of society.

Farhan Haq insisted that the UN chief has always been “clear” about such measures, while advocating that any trade dispute should not wreak havoc on ordinary citizens. “In times of trade war,” it is necessary to take measures to “protect the poorest and most vulnerable sectors of society, who will undoubtedly suffer the effects of rising prices,” which is ”disheartening news.”

As a member of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), Brazil faces a 10% surcharge, but a 40% penalty was added given recent rulings by Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre De Moraes against former President Jair Bolsonaro and various US social media companies.

Three developing countries will face tariffs of over 35%, including Myanmar and Laos, both belonging to the least-developed category.