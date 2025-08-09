Alckmin attends christening of new Brazilian Navy frigate

The Jerônimo de Albuquerque is one of four units of the Tamandaré Class program to be completed in 2029

Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin on Friday attended the christening of the Navy's new frigate, the Jerônimo de Albuquerque, in Itajaí, Santa Catarina. The warship is the second of four units of the Tamandaré Class Frigate Program, a R$11 billion (approximately US$2.2 billion) initiative scheduled for completion by 2029.

“The naval industry, in addition to its strategic importance, drives regional development, expands the supply of highly complex jobs, and promotes technology-based companies,” Alckmin said. “There can be no lasting social inclusion without a robust industrial park. Nor can industry be strong without continuous investment in science and technology,” he added.

Alckmin also noted that this industry involved 1,000 companies, creating nearly 23,000 direct or indirect jobs.

The frigate is 107.2 meters long and features an aircraft runway, radars, and advanced weapons. It's scheduled for delivery to the Navy in January 2027 to help patrol Brazil's coast, protect communication lines, and escort other ships.

“Investing in sovereignty, therefore, has an impact on cross-cutting innovation and wealth generation for the Brazilian people,” Alckmin, who is also Industry Minister, pointed out.

Defense Minister José Múcio stressed that the construction of the frigate not only strengthened national defense but also paved the way for Brazil's trade balance through the sale of vessels to friendly nations.

In this regard, he noted that in July 2025, Brazil set a new record for defense product exports and assured that the construction of the ships represented a major technological advance, with the use of digital twins and an advanced Combat Management System (CMS).

The ship was built at Thyssenkrupp Estaleiro Brasil Sul by the Águas Azuis consortium, which plans to manufacture the vessels from thin steel plates, in addition to producing blocks for later assembly.