Falkland Islands to premiere short film on new banknotes

11th Monday, August 2025 - 23:14 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Government Office (FIGO) in London will debut a short film showcasing the creation of the territory’s new banknotes. The screening will take place on Wednesday, 13 August, at the Historic Dockyard Museum, coinciding with the official launch of the new currency series.

The film includes interviews with Hugo Burnand, His Majesty The King’s Official Portrait Photographer—responsible for the image of the monarch featured on the notes—alongside MLA Leona Roberts and Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe, Richard Hyslop.

Hyslop said the project offers “fascinating insights” into the creative process behind the King’s portrait and the community’s role in shaping the designs. “Working alongside the Treasury and manufacturers De La Rue, members of the Falklands community have helped shape the wonderful design of the new banknotes,” he added.

The new £5, £10, and £20 notes incorporate updated designs and enhanced security features.