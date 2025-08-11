Falkland Islands to premiere short film on new banknotes

The Falkland Islands Government Office (FIGO) in London will debut a short film showcasing the creation of the territory’s new banknotes. The screening will take place on Wednesday, 13 August, at the Historic Dockyard Museum, coinciding with the official launch of the new currency series.
The film includes interviews with Hugo Burnand, His Majesty The King’s Official Portrait Photographer—responsible for the image of the monarch featured on the notes—alongside MLA Leona Roberts and Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe, Richard Hyslop.
