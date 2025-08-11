Falklands housing policy, ExCo publishes tenancy model to help landlords and tenants

11th Monday, August 2025 - 08:54 UTC

A set of guidelines has been produced to help landlords and tenants better understand their rights and responsibilities

Executive Council (ExCo) has approved the publication of the voluntary Model Tenancy Agreement and accompanying Guidance to support both landlords and tenants in the Falkland Islands.

The agreement has been developed to reflect best practices in tenancy arrangements while also considering the unique context of renting and letting accommodation in the Islands. It provides a clear, balanced framework that can be tailored to suit a wide range of long-term tenancy situations. The core clauses are consistent with standard tenancy agreements, with optional clauses allowing for flexibility based on individual agreements.

Alongside the agreement, a set of guidelines has been produced to help landlords and tenants better understand their rights and responsibilities. Together, these documents aim to set a standard for tenancy practice in the Falklands.

While the agreement is voluntary and has no immediate regulatory impact, its publication marks a significant step towards security and clarity for both parties in a tenancy. It also supports the wider aims of the Falkland Islands Government’s housing strategy, as approved by ExCo in 2021 and reinforced in the 2022-26 Islands Plan.

The Model Tenancy Agreement and Guidance will be made available on the Department of Policy, Economy, and Corporate Services (DPECS) website in editable format. ExCo also approves the start of work to adopt the Model Tenancy Agreement as the standard tenancy agreement for Government tenancies.

To access the Model Tenancy Agreement and Guidance, please visit https://www.falklands.gov.fk/.../22-model-tenancy-agreement

For more information please contact Roddy Cordeiro, Head of Policy, rcordeiro@sec.gov.fk