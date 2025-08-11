Falklands: Measures to minimize disturbance of penguin colonies

As cruise season approaches, FIG’s Environment Department and the Tourist Board set guidelines for operators to ensure a positive experience for visitors and penguins

With the next cruise ship season approaching, the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) Environment Department has been working in partnership with the Falkland Islands Tourist Board (FITB) to update the set of guidelines for operators and tourists visiting the Gypsy Cove and Yorke Bay penguin colonies on cruise ship days.

These guidelines form part of FITB’s license to operate and have been created to minimize disturbance to wildlife at the sites whilst also ensuring a positive experience for visitors. FIG will monitor the adherence to these guidelines over the season.

Further information can be found online by visiting this website or please contact the Environment Department on 28449 or environment@sec.gov.fk.