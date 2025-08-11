Falklands: Public Consultation on the Draft Islands Wildfire Strategy

Wildfires are a natural aspect of the Falklands landscape, regularly occurring as a result of lightening.

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) would like to remind the public that views are still sought in the consultation on the Draft Falkland Islands Wildfire Strategy.

Background as to why this strategy has been drafted: Wildfires are a natural aspect of the Falkland Islands landscape, regularly occurring as a result of lightening. However, wildfires can also result from careless or deliberate acts, including where a managed burn escapes control. Regardless of the cause, they can present a significant risk to people, property and infrastructure, livestock, wildlife, habitats, and natural capital due to their impact on ecosystems, agricultural land, inhabited settlements, and military installations. Additionally, they are often difficult to fight and can pose a huge financial burden to the fire services and land managers.

Historically these impacts were managed by separate agencies or with limited cooperation. More recently, wildfire is described as a “whole of society” issue which requires broad participation to tackle the challenges. A coordinated approach is essential to mitigate the impacts of wildfire and to plan the most effective response to wildfire incidents.

The strategy will provide the basis for enhancing environmental and socio-economic resilience to wildfire by understanding and forecasting changing patterns of wildfire danger and planning responses to the environment impacts of fires. It identifies responsibilities, clarifies relationships, and facilitates coordination at government level and between key wildfire stakeholders. This activity is intended to provide a solid foundation for an integrated multi-sector approach to wildfires in the Falkland Islands.

To take part in the consultation, please complete the online survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WLP2KS6

All feedback received will be considered before a final version of the strategy is submitted to ExCo for approval.

For more information, or to request a hard copy of the consultation documents, please contact Chief Resilience Officer, Rhiannon Didlick-Smith on email RDidlick-Smith@sec.gov.fk

It must be remembered that under the Darwin Initiative, Falkland Islands stakeholders were helped to build capacity to respond to vegetation wildfires and to improve fire management practices by providing accredited training from the Forestry Commission.

This has the purpose of protecting peat lands, from biodiversity and carbon loss through burning, and the community that depends on them.

Building on past success, the project was intended to help the Falkland Islands to be better prepared to respond to the increase of wildfires in a changing climate. The Darwin Initiative grant for this project was some £ 50,000.