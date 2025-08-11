Uruguay: No casualties as recreational boat sinks off Maldonado

Punta Fría is a small rocky peninsula on the coast of Maldonado

A recreational boat sank off Punta Fría in the Uruguayan department (province) of Maldonado, prompting the Coast Guard to rescue the vessel's six occupants. Uruguay. After a distress call, the sports boat “Espartana” arrived first at the scene. By that time, the survivors were already in the water.

According to Uruguayan Navy Spokesman Alejandro Pérez, a 911 call was received at around 10.30 am reporting the sinking of a boat in the Punta Fría area, near Piriápolis. Punta Fría is a small rocky peninsula on the coast of Maldonado, frequented by surfers and fishermen. The place is known for its crystal-clear waters and rock formations.

Five survivors were released after reaching the shore, but the remaining one was taken to a medical facility in Piriápolis with hypothermia, to be discharged after midday.

The Coast Guard, which dispatched two units from Piriápolis, is investigating the cause of the sinking.