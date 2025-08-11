US Gov't still has aces under its sleeve, Eduardo Bolsonaro tells FT

11th Monday, August 2025 - 21:35 UTC Full article

Eduardo Bolsonaro is ready for “people on the left who may insult and criticize me”

Brazilian Federal Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, told the Financial Times in an interview that he was lobbying in the United States to increase pressure on his country's Supreme Federal Court (STF).

Congressman Bolsonaro explained that he was advocating for new sanctions and measures against the judges involved in his father's trial for allegedly orchestrating a coup d'état.

Eduardo Bolsonaro insisted that US President Donald Trump had “a number of possibilities on the table,” including expanding sanctions beyond Justice Alexandre De Moraes to his wife and allies, revoking more visas, and imposing new tariffs. The lawmaker also admitted he had plans to push for similar sanctions from the European Parliament. “I want to bring the US sanctions to the attention of European parliamentarians so that he can be sanctioned there,” he said.

Despite criticism that his actions could harm Brazil's economy, Eduardo Bolsonaro argued that his goal was to “save democracy.”

Unlike Trump, “De Moraes has burned all his options,” Eduardo Bolsonaro also noted. He mentioned possible sanctions against De Moraes' wife, “who is his financial arm,” as well as revoking visas other acquaintances of the judge might have, in addition to those declared null last week.

Eduardo Bolsonaro also pointed out that he was ready for “people on the left who may insult and criticize me.”