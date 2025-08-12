Falklands, Pollution Prevention and Waste Management Approved by ExCo

12th Tuesday, August 2025 - 04:53 UTC Full article

MLA Peter Biggs said: “Falklands needs to improve how we manage pollution and waste and this is an important step in better protecting our air, land and water.

The Executive Council has approved a Pollution Prevention and Waste Management Strategy for the Falkland Islands. The strategy aims to provide a clear plan to address the long-term reduction and prevention of pollution and control of waste in the Falklands, in a way that suits the unique context of the Islands.

The strategy focuses on developing clear environmental standards, establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework, strengthening monitoring and data systems, promoting public awareness, and supporting infrastructure improvements.

The steps taken in the strategy are designed to minimize the environmental and public health impacts of current and future activities, while also addressing emerging risks such as hazardous materials and plastic waste. By improving coordination across sectors and integrating best practices into everyday operations, the strategy provides a practical and forward-looking approach to ensuring cleaner, safer, and more sustainable outcomes for the Islands.

The strategy identified key actions that are required to effectively manage pollution and waste in the Falkland Islands. One of these will be the development of detailed policy to enable the development of Pollution Prevention and Waste Management legislation.

The development of the strategy has been informed by extensive public consultation which highlighted strong support for the strategy, especially for managing land and freshwater pollution.

Portfolio Holder for Environment and Public Infrastructure, MLA Peter Biggs said: “The Falkland Islands needs to improve how we manage pollution and waste and this is an important step in better protecting our air, land and water. The strategy aims to promote sustainable development and to safeguard human and environmental health from the adverse effects of pollution and waste. The approval of the strategy is an important step in achieving these objectives and I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the consultation process”.