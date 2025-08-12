Lula and Xi Jinping discuss bilateral and global issues

Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil on Monday held a telephone conference, during which they discussed topics of mutual interest, as well as global issues. Both leaders agreed that China-Brazil relations were at an all-time high and planned to continue working together.

Xi stated that China and Brazil can serve as an example of unity and self-sufficiency for the Global South, aiming to build a more just and sustainable world. “China is willing to work with Brazil to seize opportunities, strengthen coordination, and achieve more mutually beneficial cooperation, setting an example of solidarity and self-reliance among the major powers of the Global South, and jointly building a fairer world and a more sustainable planet,” Xi said.

They also condemned the recent tariffs imposed by the United States and stressed the importance of global unity against protectionism. Xi specifically expressed his support for Brazil in defending its national sovereignty and legitimate rights. Both presidents agreed that Washington's tariffs were obstacles to a fair and equitable international system.

Lula and Xi discussed strengthening coordination within multilateral groups, such as BRICS. They also spoke about working together on global challenges, including the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil and resolving the crisis in Ukraine. Xi also congratulated Brazil on the successful organization of the recent BRICS summit.

The South American ruler also said his country attached great importance to its relations with China and hoped to strengthen cooperation, foster strategic alignment, and promote further development of bilateral ties. He also briefed Xi on Brazil's current standoff with the United States. Lula also praised China's efforts to adhere to multilateralism and safeguard free trade rules, as well as its responsible role in international affairs.