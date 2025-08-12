Netanyahu's detention in Argentina requested

Argentina's Association of State Workers (ATE) and the organization H.I.J.O.S., grouping descendants of victims of the 1976-1983 military dictatorship, have filed a formal complaint with a federal court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for “genocide” and “war crimes” against the Palestinian people. They also requested his arrest next month when he visits the South American country.

The complaint cites reports and publications as evidence, alleging that Israel's actions since October 7, 2023, are part of a systematic effort to displace Palestinians. The organizations also referenced the International Criminal Court (ICC), which considers Netanyahu to be criminally responsible for crimes like causing death by starvation, murder, persecution, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

They also urged Argentine authorities to either hand Netanyahu over to the ICC or prosecute him in Argentina, as per the “aut dedere aut iudicare” (extradite or prosecute) principle.

Netanyahu “is criminally responsible as a co-perpetrator of the war crime of intentionally causing death by starvation; of crimes against humanity such as murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts; as well as the destruction of their civilian infrastructure, including health centers, schools, and United Nations refugee camps,” the organizations argued.

“We have filed a formal complaint with the Federal Court requesting the immediate arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his responsibility for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity against the Palestinian people, pursuant to the warrants issued by the ICC on November 21, 2024,” they added.

Netanyahu reportedly plans a trip to Argentina between Sept. 7 and 10.