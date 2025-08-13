Argentina's Navy interested in Italian and Danish frigates

Argentina's Navy seeks to fill the gap left by the recent decommissioning of various units

Argentina's Navy is considering modernizing its fleet with units from Denmark and Italy, it was reported this week in Buenos Aires.

The South American country is considering the decommissioned Maestrale-class frigates from the Italian Navy, built between 1982 and 1985, primarily designed for anti-submarine warfare but also have anti-aircraft and anti-surface capabilities. Their armament includes Otomat Teseo Mk 2 anti-ship missiles (with a range of up to 180 km), Aspide anti-aircraft missiles, and a 127 mm Oto Melara cannon. For close defense, they have Breda DARDO systems with 40/70 mm cannons.

In terms of anti-submarine warfare, they have two 324 mm ILAS-3 triple tubes that allow the launch of 12 anti-submarine torpedoes, as well as two tubes for the 533 mm A184 torpedo (6 to 8 units). These torpedoes, with a range of up to 9 kilometers, are slower than systems such as the ASROC, but offer the advantage of not requiring bulky launchers.

They are 123 meters long, displace approximately 3,040 tons at full load, and reach maximum speeds of 30 knots with a range of 6,000 nautical miles at 15 knots. Their propulsion system is combined (CODAG), with two Fiat-General Electric LM-2500 gas turbines and two diesel engines.

Another option are the more modern air defense Iver Huitfeldt-class frigates from Denmark, which entered service in 2012, featuring advanced radars and are equipped with a Vertical Launching System (VLS) for missiles like the SM-2 and ESSM, as well as Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

The final acquisition of either of these classes of ships would aim to fill the gap left by recently decommissioned Argentine vessels and would represent a significant step in the country's naval modernization efforts.