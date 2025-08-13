Chilean town votes to strike Salvador Allende from street's name

Mayor Brown cast the decisive vote

The City Council in San Miguel, Chile, has approved the name change for the Salvador Allende Avenue back to its previous denomination of Salesianos Avenue. The measure was approved by 5 to 4, Mayor Carol Bown casting the decisive vote in favor of the change. This decision overturns a name change that was made in 2023.

Voted in favor were Mayor Bown and representatives from the UDI and RN parties, as well as a member of the Republicanos party. Those who voted against the change were from various opposition parties, including the FA, PC, and PS, as well as an independent.

The decision was met with mixed reactions, with supporters of the change applauding and holding banners, while opponents shouted in favor of the former head of State, who was overthrown by the bloody military uprising led by General Augusto Pinochet in 1973. The change will now move to an administrative process to be implemented. Information and support will be provided to residents during the transition.

“With five votes in favor and four against, the proposal to change the name of the National Public Property, currently Salvador Allende Avenue, to Salesianos Avenue, is approved,” announced the session secretary.

“Based on today's decision, the municipality will activate the administrative and inter-institutional coordination processes necessary to implement this change,” Bown said.

“We will supervise each stage and provide residents with clear channels of information and support where necessary, in order to facilitate the change and minimize any practical effects that may arise,” she added.