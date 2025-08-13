Explosion in southern Brazil leaves 9 dead

13th Wednesday, August 2025

DNA testing will be needed to identify the bodies of the deceased

At least nine people were reported dead Tuesday after an explosion at the Enaex Brasil explosives factory in Quatro Barras, a municipality in the southern State of Paraná, near Curitiba. In addition, seven people were injured.

The force of the explosion was so great that the bodies of the deceased were fragmented, and DNA tests will be required to confirm their identities, Paraná Public Security Secretary Hudson Leôncio Teixeira explained. Seven other workers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

According to the Paraná Public Security Secretariat, the explosion happened while explosive materials were being loaded onto a truck.

The Federal Labor Ministry has launched an investigation into the company's safety conditions.

Enaex Brasil has released a statement offering condolences to the victims' families and pledging to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Paraná Governor Ratinho Júnior has also posted a message of mourning on social media.

“We express our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and coworkers. Seven other people suffered minor injuries, were treated immediately, and are now with their families at home. Investigations into the causes of the accident are ongoing. Enaex Brasil remains at the disposal of the authorities in order to contribute to the clarification of what happened. New statements will be published actively and transparently, as official confirmations are received,” the company said.