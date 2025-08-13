Uruguay's Salto more expensive than Argentina's Concordia across the border

The UCU's research found the gap to have grown again, albeit still far from previous years' sharp differences

A study by the Catholic University of Uruguay's (UCU) Economic Observatory on the Salto Campus released this week showed that goods were once again much less expensive in Argentina. However, the difference was not as large as in previous years.

According to the UCU's Border Price Indicator for July 2025, a basket of goods cost 26.4% more in Salto, Uruguay, than in Concordia, Argentina, marking a sharp increase from May, when the price gap was only 14.24%. The price difference was as high as 180.2% in September 2023.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages saw a price gap increase to 22% in July, up from 14% in May. While some items, such as cooked ham and butter, were slightly cheaper in Salto, many others, including noodles, sugar, and mayonnaise, were much more expensive. Powdered desserts were 194.2% more expensive in Salto.

Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco saw the gap reach 47%. Wine, beer, and cigarettes were significantly more expensive in Salto, while whiskey was cheaper.

Household Products also jumped to a 47% separation. In Salto, detergents, batteries, and soaps were considerably more expensive.

Gasoline and diesel were found to be more expensive in Salto, while tires were cheaper.

Restaurants and Miscellaneous Goods cost significantly higher (up to 56%) in Salto, mainly pizza and hamburgers. Miscellaneous goods, such as deodorant and shampoo, were also more expensive on the Uruguayan side.

On the other hand, Clothing and Footwear were 4% cheaper than in Concordia, particularly trousers.