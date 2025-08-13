US State Dept report critical of human rights in Paraguay

The State Department found “systemic problems” and increasing political pressure on the press and civil society

A US State Department report for 2024 has found that the human rights situation “did not improve significantly” in Paraguay, and cited serious issues related to freedom of expression, press harassment, and restrictions on civil society.

The document highlights “credible” allegations of torture, arbitrary detentions, and censorship. It notes that the Paraguayan Congress has taken actions to target NGOs and the media, using parliamentary committees to intimidate through unsupported allegations. Pro-government politicians have also reportedly threatened journalists with legal action for delving into corruption.

While low- and mid-level officials were punished for abuses, the report claims that high-level politicians, police, and military personnel enjoy impunity.

The dossier also points to excessive use of force by police, arbitrary detentions, and releases in exchange for bribes. Structural issues such as prolonged pretrial detention, corruption, and a shortage of judges persist.

In addition, the brief underscored that authorities rarely investigated or punished violations of freedom of association and of the right to strike. There were also reports of dismissed union leaders, blacklisting, and a disregard for wage and safety standards, particularly in the informal economy.

The write-up also mentioned the misuse of defamation laws to inhibit public debate, threats to journalists by criminal groups, and the kidnapping of three people by a dissident group.

The State Department concluded that the lack of progress in 2024 reflected “systemic problems” and increasing political pressure on the press and civil society.