Border incidents escalate diplomatic crisis between Colombia and Peru

14th Thursday, August 2025 - 08:50 UTC Full article

Daniel Quintero, former mayor of Medellín and ally of President Petro, released a video raising the Colombian flag in territory claimed by Peru

Tensions between Colombia and Peru have risen following a series of incidents in the disputed area of Santa Rosa de Loreto, on the Amazon River. The latest occurred on Monday, when former Medellín mayor and presidential hopeful Daniel Quintero raised the Colombian flag on Chinería Island, territory under Peruvian control. “There is no way I will let Peru take the Amazon River from us… homeland or death,” he declared in a video posted on social media.

Peru’s Foreign Ministry condemned the act as a provocation that “does not contribute to the historic harmonious and peaceful coexistence” between the two nations and announced diplomatic measures. Local authorities called for Quintero to be declared persona non grata, accusing him of “seeking to provoke a war to stay in power.”

The episode follows last Thursday’s unauthorized flyover of Peruvian airspace by a Colombian military aircraft, which Lima deemed a “serious violation of sovereignty,” and Saturday’s attempted entry of Colombian police into Santa Rosa, blocked by Peru’s Navy without the use of force.

Analyst Oscar Vidarte warned that “Petro’s irresponsibility is destroying a bilateral relationship that was already in trouble.” Peru’s Congress has summoned the foreign minister to provide explanations, while the Armed Forces have stepped up patrols in the area to prevent further incidents.