Fachin chosen to head Brazil's STF

Fachin was nominated to the STF by former President Dilma Rousseff

Edson Fachin was chosen on Wednesday to serve as Chief Justice of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) for the next two years, starting on Sept. 29. Justice Alexandre De Moraes will become Deputy Chief Justice.

The vote was held symbolically by the Court's plenary session. Fachin is currently Deputy Chief Justice and, based on seniority, is set to take office. According to internal regulations, the court must be led by the most senior judge who has not yet presided over the Court.

Fachin will succeed Luís Roberto Barroso, who will complete his two-year term. In congratulating Fachin on his election, Barroso said that the country was fortunate to have him on the job.

“I believe, personally and institutionally, that it is fortunate for the country to have, at this juncture, a person of such moral and intellectual quality leading the court. Please accept my personal embrace and that of all my colleagues, wishing you much happiness and blessings in the next two years. It's hard, but it's good,” Barroso said.

Fachin then thanked his colleagues for their trust and said he intends to strengthen collegiality and dialogue in the STF. “I reiterate the honor of being part of this Court. I accept [the election] as a mission and with the awareness of a duty to fulfill,” he declared.

De Moraes also congratulated Fachin on his election. “I would like to thank all my colleagues for their solidarity and trust and express my great honor and joy at once again being able to serve as vice president to Minister Edson Fachin, with whom I have already worked at the Superior Electoral Court,” he added.

Nominated by former President Dilma Rousseff, Fachin took office at the Supreme Court in June 2015. The minister was born in Rondinha and graduated in law from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR).

At the STF, he was rapporteur for the Lava Jato Operation, the case on the time frame for demarcating indigenous lands, and the case known as ADPF das Favelas, in which several measures were adopted to reduce police lethality during operations against drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro.

De Moraes graduated from the University of São Paulo (USP) Law School and took office in March 2017. He was appointed by former President Michel Temer to succeed Justice Teori Zavascki, who died in a plane crash that year.

Before joining the STF, De Moraes also held various positions in the São Paulo state government, where he was secretary of public security and transportation. He also served as justice minister in the Temer administration. (Source: Agencia Brasil)