Paraguayan mini-market chain admits there were flaws

Caligaris argued, however, that closing down all branches was excessive

Executives from a popular Paraguayan mini-market chain that was suspended by consumer protection and health authorities earlier this week owned up to their shortcomings on Wednesday, thus downplaying allegations that the joint measure from the Consumer Protection Secretariat (Sedeco) and the National Health Surveillance Directorate (Dinavisa) had been politically motivated.

“We accept responsibility for the errors that were detected,” said Giuliano Caligaris, an executive at the firm. who admitted that errors had been detected in the labeling process for some products. “We acknowledge the unintentional errors that were detected, but closing the entire chain is a totally disproportionate measure,” he insisted in a radio interview.

He also explained that the company repackages bulk items, and while re-labeling is a human error that is against company policy, it was found in some instances where employees were updating prices. He confirmed the company was working to correct the issue and strengthen internal protocols.

Separately, Senator Basilio Núñez defended the suspension of the mini-market chain, criticizing the Zuccolillo group - owner of both the ABC newspaper and the Biggie Express mini-market business - for not discussing the seriousness of over-labeling products and selling them after their expiration date. Instead, it has focused on politicizing the health measure and playing the victim.

Núñez specifically targeted a comment that “expired yogurt” would not be harmful. The lawmaker insisted the focus should be on protecting consumers. He also accused the newspaper of having a biased agenda, referencing past coverage of other businesses.

