US seizes assets from Maduro worth US$700 million, Bondi says

14th Thursday, August 2025 - 10:23 UTC Full article

Maduro's “regime of terror continues,” Bondi noted in an interview

The United States government on Wednesday claimed to have confiscated over US$700 million in assets from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi in an interview with Fox. These assets reportedly include two luxury planes, multiple houses, a mansion in the Dominican Republic, and a horse farm.

”This is organized crime, no different from the mafia and the (alleged crimes) related to Maduro. The assets exceed the US$700 million we have already confiscated, but his regime of terror continues,“ said Bondi.

Maduro has been accused of leading the ”Cartel de Los Soles,“ an organization the Republican administration of President Donald Trump designated a terrorist group in July. The reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest has recently been increased from US$25 million to US$50 million.

In response, Venezuela's Minister of the Interior and Justice, Diosdado Cabello, called the Cartel de los Soles an ”invention“ of the United States. In this scenario, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has called for Latin American unity against what she described as ”direct threats of military intervention” by Washington.

The United States recognized opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia of the Democratic Unity Platform (PUD) as Venezuela's president-elect after July 28, 2024.