Argentine prosecutor charges President Javier Milei over threats and defamation against journalist

15th Friday, August 2025 - 09:59 UTC

Mengolini’s lawyer, Juan Grabois, said the investigation involves the alleged use of public funds “to finance a para-state psychological terrorism network”

Argentine President Javier Milei has been formally charged in a case investigating the dissemination of a fake pornographic video generated with artificial intelligence depicting journalist Julia Mengolini, along with threats and harassment against her on social media.

The charges, filed by San Isidro prosecutor Fernando Domínguez, also target members of Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza, including lawmaker Lilia Lemoine and other associates. The case is labeled: “Milei, Javier and others on charges of threats, public intimidation, embezzlement of public funds, advocacy of crime, and illicit association.”

Mengolini’s lawyer, Juan Grabois, said the investigation involves the alleged use of public funds “to finance a para-state psychological terrorism network” and warned: “There have to be some limits. Whoever does this will pay.”

In Argentina, a formal charge does not imply guilt but indicates that a person is suspected of involvement in a crime, and they may later be cleared or acquitted.