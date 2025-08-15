Falklands, New Principal at Infant Junior School and Camp Education

The Falkland Islands Government is pleased to announce the appointment of Shelley Short as the new Principal of the Infant Junior School and Camp Education (IJS&CE). Shelley has been IJS&CE’s Deputy Principal since August 2024 and will take up her new role at the start of the school year in September 2025, following a thorough handover with outgoing Principal, Gaynor Kilmister.

Shelley brings over 20 years of experience in education, with a specialism in Early Childhood Development. She has worked in successful teaching and leadership teams in the UK and has advised educational settings on improvement journeys, earning recognition from school improvement partners and inspection teams. She is passionate about giving every child the best possible start in life and equally committed to developing staff and maintaining a school culture that supports excellence for all. Joining Shelley to make a strong leadership team, Tim Mean returns to the role of Deputy Principal.

Commenting on this announcement, Shelley said: “I am honoured to be appointed as Principal at IJS&CE. My time as Deputy Principal has given me the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the school’s ongoing success and given me the opportunity of getting to know the school community - our children, families, and dedicated staff. I am excited to begin this next chapter, working alongside excellent colleagues at both IJS&CE and the Community School, as we continue to build a positive, collaborative environment where every student can thrive”.

Executive Headteacher of the Falkland Islands Schools, Karen Steen welcomed the appointment: “We’re delighted that Shelley will be leading the school after a successful year as Deputy Principal. She has quickly established herself in our school community, building strong relationships with staff, students and families. Shelley’s leadership experience and her commitment to developing teams will ensure that our school’s educational offer enables our students to be well-prepared for their next steps in education. I am confident that the school will continue to flourish under her guidance.”

Karen Steen also paid tribute to outgoing Principal of Primary, Gaynor Kilmister, who has led the school for the past four years: “Our sincere thanks go to Gaynor for her dedication and inspirational leadership. Her vision and commitment have had a lasting impact on our school, encouraging students to strive for excellence. Gaynor threw herself into life in the Falkland Islands, making friends far and wide. The entire IJS&CE community - students, staff, governors, friends and families - thank her for her dedication and wish her every success in her new Headship in the UK”