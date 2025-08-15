Falklands, Students celebrate A Level and Level 3 Results with 98% pass rate

Results show 90% of students achieved grades which mean they could go on to university if they wish.

On Thursday, 14 August, twenty-two Falkland Islands students who have been studying at schools and colleges for A levels and other Level 3 qualifications received their results. Three students received their results earlier due to studying in New Zealand and Scotland.

The Education Department are delighted to confirm that students achieved a 98% pass rate overall.

Students sat thirty-nine A levels this year, with 75% of grades achieved A, B or C. Nine students studied vocational Level 3 qualifications and over half the results achieved are Distinction and Merit grades.

The highest performing student at A level achieved three Grade As and a fourth A level at Grade C. The highest performing student in vocational qualifications achieved a Distinction* for Level 3 Early Years and Childcare. Other high grades were achieved by:

• Two students in Spanish A level who both achieved an A

• One who achieved an A in Economics

• One who achieved an A in Art and Design

• Distinction grades were achieved by one student for Travel and Tourism and one student for Creative Media

Two students took NCEA qualifications in New Zealand with a major focus on Agriculture. They both passed their courses, and one has chosen to start work in the Agriculture sector in the Falklands and the other is already studying for an Agriculture degree in New Zealand.

90% of students achieved grades which mean they could go on to university if they wish. Seven students are planning to start university in October 2025, with three having already arranged places to start in 2026. For any student who is unsure of their next step, the Careers Team at Falkland College is ready to advise them.

Falkland Islands Government Director of Education, Sarah Stannard said: “We’re very pleased for all of our students that they have passed their courses and that there have been some excellent results. Studying these large Level 3 courses and taking examinations is challenging for all students and Falkland Island students have the extra pressure of having to adapt to living a long way from home. It is a credit to all of our students that they have studied hard and achieved their qualifications, and they will now be able to take their next step into higher education or employment with confidence in their own abilities.”