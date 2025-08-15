King Charles message on the Falkland Islands National Day

King Charles, back in 1999, when as Prince of Wales spent time in the Falklands and visited a rookery

On the Falkland Islands National Day, August 14, Governor Colin Martin-Reynolds CMG, passed on a message to the Legislative Assembly on behalf of King Charles III and his wife.

The Honorable Mark Pollard MLA

Chair of the Legislative Assembly

Gilbert House,

Stanley

Dear Mark,

It is my honor to pass on the endorsed message to Falkland Islands Day on behalf of his Majesty The King

Dear Governor

As you and the people of the Falkland Islands celebrate the auspicious occasion of your National Day, my wife and I have great pleasure in conveying our warmest congratulations to the Legislative Assembly and to the Falkland Islands community.

I cherish greatly the strong ties between us and know that we will continue working together, including on important climate change and environment issues.

I have such fond memories of my time in the Falkland Islands. I was particularly struck by the community’s passion and determination to protect the national environment. Recent projects by local organizations to restore habitats and understand the migration patterns of seabirds make an inevitable contribution to international conservation efforts. Initiatives such as these demonstrate how your community, no matter how small, has an important role to play in matters of global importance.

My wife and I would like to take this opportunity to send our very best wishes for the year ahead.

Charles R