Putin lands in Alaska for Summit with Trump

15th Friday, August 2025 - 23:02 UTC Full article

The gathering was expected to last at least 6 hours

Presidents Donald Trump of the United States and Vladimir Putin of Russia met in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss a potential cease-fire in Ukraine. The summit, titled “Pursuing Peace,” took place at a US military base and was the seventh face-to-face encounter between the two leaders. The gathering also featured delegations from both countries.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his representatives were not invited, though Trump expressed hope for a future meeting that would include them.

Before the meeting, Trump expressed confidence in a quick resolution, stating he would know within minutes whether a lasting peace was possible. He called the summit a starting point for a broader peace process.

Putin praised the US administration's “sincere efforts” toward a resolution. His foreign minister said Russia would present a “clear and unambiguous position” at the talks.

Zelensky posted a video urging a strong American stance, emphasizing that “Russia must end the war that it itself started.” Ukrainian officials and a member of parliament voiced concerns that the summit, held without Ukraine's presence, could be a diplomatic win for Putin and that a secret agreement might be reached, posing risks to Ukraine's security.

Many US allies, including the United Kingdom, believe that Ukraine must be at the center of any peace negotiations.

Hosting Putin, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, was seen as undermining the international effort to isolate Moscow.

The meeting began with a handshake on the tarmac. In a “highly unusual” move, Putin joined Trump in the U.S. presidential limousine, and the two rode together to the summit venue.

