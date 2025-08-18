Bad weather expected in southern Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina

18th Monday, August 2025 - 08:30 UTC

Weather forecasters in southern Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina foresee stormy conditions early this week due to an extratropical cyclone expected to bring severe havoc to the region.

Starting Monday, Rio Grande do Sul is expected ¡to receive up to 150 mm of rain, with winds reaching 100 km/h on the coast. Uruguay will experience “heavy rainfall and occasional storms” with winds up to 80 km/h from Tuesday to Thursday. In Argentina, severe storms with strong winds are expected to hit the north-central provinces, including Córdoba, Santiago del Estero, and Santa Fe. Authorities are warning residents to prepare for potential flooding, hail, and power outages.

According to Agencia Brasil, the deepening of a low-pressure system is expected to bring instability to the southern region this week, especially to Rio Grande do Sul. On Tuesday, isolated storms are forecast, with possible hail, intense rain, lightning, and wind gusts in the West, Campanha, South, Missões, Northwest, North, Center, and parts of Costa Doce and the South Coast.

Rainfall may exceed 60 mm in some regions of Rio Grande do Sul. On Wednesday, wind gusts will be between 45 and 80 km/h throughout Rio Grande do Sul, reaching up to 100 km/h on the coast. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms.

As a result, the accumulated rainfall from Monday to Tuesday in some regions of Rio Grande do Sul may reach 150 mm, falling quickly and sporadically, increasing the risk of flooding.

Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) has issued an orange alert, indicating imminent danger, for coastal winds on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul and the southern coast of Santa Catarina, with the possibility of dunes advancing on buildings. The conditions are expected to last from 6 p.m. on Tuesday to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

At the end of July, an extratropical cyclone caused damage in Rio Grande do Sul, with winds reaching 105 km/h in Porto Alegre. At this speed, the wind is capable of causing roof damage, structural collapse, and power outages. At the time, more than 400,000 customers in Rio Grande do Sul were left without power.

For the rest of the country, strong winds are also expected in Paraná, Santa Catarina, and Mato Grosso do Sul. In the border region, from MS to Acre, isolated showers are expected throughout the week. In the central area of the country, including most of the Midwest and Southeast, the weather should remain stable throughout the week, and temperatures should remain high, reaching 38ºC in Cuiabá.

Except for the southern coast of Bahia, the forecast is for a cloudy week or sunshine between clouds along most of the Brazilian coast. In the far north, in Roraima and the northern parts of Amazonas, Pará, and Amapá, the heat combined with high humidity causes daily rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Uruguayan Institute of Meteorology (Inumet) warned of an extratropical cyclone and “heavy” rains starting Tuesday, with winds expected to reach up to 80 km/h. Inumet mentioned possible “strong and persistent winds with heavy rainfall” by Tuesday, and persisting through Thursday.

The agency warned of “an increase in wind intensity” starting early Tuesday morning, with gusts ranging from 40 to 60 km/h and possibly reaching up to 80 km/h, ”due to the deepening of a low-pressure system (extratropical cyclone)“ on the country's west coast. Inumet also spoke of ”heavy rainfall and occasional storms“ that will hit the entire national territory.

On Wednesday, the phenomenon ”will gradually move toward the southeast of the territory“ with ”a change in the direction of the wind from the west” that will mainly affect the southern departments of Río Negro, where heavy rains will persist. Rainfall will begin to decrease on Wednesday afternoon, with strong winds subsiding until the early hours of Thursday.

Argentina's National Weather Service (SMN) has issued a severe storm warning with strong winds for Monday in the north-central part of the country, particularly in the provinces of Córdoba, Santiago del Estero, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, La Rioja, and San Luis. These rains might cause damage and halt daily activities.

Strong winds are also expected in Jujuy, Salta, Catamarca, and the western part of La Rioja. Residents were advised to take precautions.