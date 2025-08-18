Brazil donating 20 Urutus armored vehicles to Paraguay

Brazil is donating 20 EE-11 Urutu armored vehicles to the Paraguayan Army to help modernize its military and strengthen regional defense cooperation. The donation will increase Paraguay's fleet of Urutu vehicles from 12 to 32.

The vehicles, which were designed by the Brazilian company Engesa in the 1970s, will undergo a comprehensive modernization financed by Paraguay's Defense Ministry. The upgrades will include additional armor, reconditioned transmissions, night vision, and a reinforced suspension system.

This donation is part of Paraguay's largest military equipment renewal plan since 2012, which also includes acquiring Oshkosh M-ATV vehicles from the United States under the US EDA (Excess Defense Articles) scheme. Paraguay currently has 12 EE-11 Urutu units and 28 EE-9 Cascavel units.

The Urutu vehicles will be used for troop transport and missions against organized crime. Brazil is gradually replacing its EE-11 fleet with the newer VBTP-MR Guarani and has previously transferred some of the older units to other security forces and countries, like Uruguay. Brazil's action consolidates a model of defense diplomacy in South America, based on the reuse of known, interoperable, and low-cost integration platforms.

“It is not just a transfer, it is a transfer of doctrine and tactical experience,” General Manuel Rodríguez said. According to Rodríguez, the new Urutus will be used for secure troop transport operations and missions against organized crime.

The EE-11 Urutu was Brazil's main armored personnel carrier (VBTP) for decades. More than 1,500 units were built, many of which were exported to Venezuela, Ecuador, and Colombia. Its gradual replacement by the Brazilian army is due to new requirements for mobility, ballistic protection, and electronics.