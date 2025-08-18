Canadian Ambassador and Haitian Police Chief discuss cooperation

If read between the lines, the meeting represented Ottawa's recognition of Paraison

Haitian National Police (PNH) Acting Director-General Vladimir Paraison and Canada's Ambassador to Port-au-Prince André François Giroux discussed cooperation regarding security issues, particularly training, logistics, and institutional development.

Last week's encounter further solidified the partnership between the two countries. It also represented a clear sign from Ottawa in support of the new police chief as a key figure in the fight against gang violence, in addition to recognizing him as an interlocutor. The PNH relies on international backing to face the ongoing crisis.

Joining Giroux at the PNH headquarters in the town of Tabarre for the gathering was a team of Canadian technical experts. Discussions focused on the status of projects supported by the Canadian government.

“These initiatives cover several key areas: police training, logistical strengthening, staff training, and institutional development,” it was explained.

This collaboration aims to consolidate the operational capabilities of the PNH in a context marked by many challenges, given that gangs control 90 percent of Port-au-Prince.

Canada's support is part of a long-term partnership aimed at strengthening the Haitian forces.