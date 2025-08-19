Falkland Islands to host first-ever international shearing tri-nations test match

Winners will share a prize fund of £16,000, split between shearing and wool handling categories. An official reception at Government House will mark the occasion

The Falkland Islands will host their first international shearing and wool handling test match on 14 November 2025, featuring teams from Wales, Chile, and the Falkland Islands. The landmark event, organized by Falkland Shears in partnership with the Falkland Islands Development Corporation (FIDC), will take place at the Falkland Islands Defence Force hall in Stanley.

“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase the quality of our wool alongside our skilled shearers and wool handlers,” said Tara Wilson, Chair of the Falkland Shears Committee. She added that the competition would strengthen ties with other shearing nations and promote Falkland wool on the global stage.

The Welsh delegation includes world champion shearer Gwion Lloyd Evans, while Chile will send a team led by Kenneth MacLeod and Jorge Carcamo. The Falkland Islands will be represented by local talents Evan Jones, Adam Dickson, Pilar Castro, and Holly Turner.





“This event demonstrates the global reputation the Falklands holds in the wool and shearing industries,” noted Zachary Franklin, Managing Director of FIDC. “It’s about celebrating tradition, raising the Islands’ profile, and building new opportunities for rural and economic development.”

Winners will share a prize fund of £16,000, split between shearing and wool handling categories.

The prize fund is split in the following way:

- 1st Shearing Team - £4,000

- 1st Wool Handling Team - £4,000

- 2nd Shearing Team - £2,000

- 2nd Wool Handling Team - £2,000

An official reception at Government House will mark the occasion, alongside farm visits and the Falkland Shears’ annual open competition.

The initiative is also seen as a step toward establishing the Falkland Islands as a future member of the Golden Shears World Council, a premier global body in competitive shearing.

The Falkland Shears’ website is https://www.falklandshears.com/