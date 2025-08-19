Fishing conflict in Uruguay: armed assemblies and threats amid industry crisis

After nearly 80 days of strikes that paralyzed the fishing season and caused losses of up to US$50 million, Uruguay’s fishing union (Suntma) decided to call off its protest — but in an atmosphere of extreme tension. In recent assemblies, armed workers confronted each other and issued direct threats. “If you want bullets, you’ll get bullets,” one participant warned union leaders, according to El País.

The dispute began over the union’s demand to hire an additional crew member on coastal vessels, a measure rejected by companies due to higher costs. Under pressure from business owners who warned that “ships would remain docked until January” unless the strike was lifted, union leadership chose to resume dialogue.

In the background, the Chamber of Uruguay’s Fishing Industries (CIPU) took the unprecedented step of launching a public call to hire crew outside the union, receiving more than 9,000 applications. Concerned about possible violence during embarkations, shipowners have prepared security plans in coordination with the Coast Guard. “We are tired of extortion and threats. We are in survival mode,” said one businessman.

The conflict has drawn attention from President Yamandú Orsi’s government and even from Spain, as Spanish shipowners operate vessels in Uruguay. The Ministry of Industry acknowledged that Spain’s embassy had formally raised concerns.

While some coastal and freezer vessels are now preparing to return to sea, the sector faces a second consecutive lost season. Business leaders warn of serious damage to Uruguay’s “legal security,” while the union insists employers bear responsibility for prolonging the crisis.