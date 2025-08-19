Get our news on your inbox! x

Tsunami ruled out in Chile after earthquake

Tuesday, August 19th 2025 - 10:00 UTC
The SHOA ruled out the chance after properly monitoring the events in the Drake Sea The SHOA ruled out the chance after properly monitoring the events in the Drake Sea

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake was reported early Tuesday in the Drake Sea, with its epicenter located 249 kilometers south of Puerto Williams, in the Magallanes and Chilean Antarctic Region. Following the seismic event, the Chilean Navy's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Navy (SHOA) ruled out any possibility of a tsunami affecting the Chilean coast.

According to the National Tsunami Warning System (SNAM), the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers at 2.08 am local time, triggering the usual alarms, which resulted in the SHOA ruling out a possible tsunami minutes later.

Meanwhile, the University of Chile's Seismology Center gauged the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.6 and 288 km from Puerto Williams.

