Uruguay and Ecuador sign cooperation agreements

19th Tuesday, August 2025 - 19:48 UTC Full article

Noboa (L) and Orsi agreed to focus on common interests beyond ideological differences

Presidents of Ecuador and Yamandú Orsi of Uruguay on Tuesday signed two bilateral agreements in Montevideo, increasing cooperation and intelligence sharing. The understanding involves the two countries' Ministries of Interior and Defense.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of working together to address common issues beyond ideological discrepancies. Echoing his message to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the day before, Noboa stated that “the era of ideologies is over,” so leaders should focus on solving the urgent problems facing their citizens, such as security.

“It is important, as nations in the same region, to take the time to talk, to understand each other's needs, the particularities of our peoples, and also how we can help solve people's problems. [...] Ecuador will always be open to working together with Uruguay,” he added. “Right now, what we must do is address the urgent problems of our citizens.”

“Ecuador has many virtues. It has strong, resilient people who seek peace, justice, and dignity. I believe we share that. Therefore, I will always be on your side in your mission to improve the lives of the Uruguayan people,” he also pointed out while underlining that “narco-terrorist groups” were a common enemy.

Orsi told reporters that they exchanged “opinions and views” on both countries' economies, as well as on “geopolitics and the difficulties that similar countries are facing.” He also pledged to return the visit “one day.”

Additionally, the Broad Front leader noted that he shared with Noboa the “concern” of seeking “as many ties” as possible with neighboring countries, taking advantage of the fact that they coexist on a war-free continent. There are “opportunities” in the region, given the absence of international conflicts, which “perhaps we are not taking full advantage of,” Orsi argued.

Noboa is scheduled to travel to Argentina on Wednesday for talks with President Javier Milei, with whom he has a broader and more advanced agenda on security issues. He will also meet with business leaders in search of investments.