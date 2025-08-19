US$600 million treasure discovered in Colombian farm

Authorities suspect that the money could be linked to the late drug lord Pablo Escobar and his Medellín cartel

A farmer in the Colombian region of Antioquía region of Colombia has unearthed an astonishing US$600 million in cash. The money was found buried in rusty metal drums while the rural worker, who remains anonymous for security reasons, was doing some digging to expand his crop area.

Authorities suspect the discovery may be a “caleta,” or hiding place, used by the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar and his Medellín cartel in the 1980s and 1990s. During that period, the cartel would hide large sums of money in farms and jungles to evade financial controls.

This discovery has reignited discussions about the legacy of drug trafficking in Colombia and has raised concerns for the farmer's safety. Colombian authorities are investigating the money's origin and are considering whether to confiscate it or offer a portion to the farmer as a reward.

The stash was more than a meter underground, inside several rusty metal drums containing dollar bills in perfect condition.

After Escobar died in 1993, many of these reserves were forgotten until Monday's discovery, which brought back memories of Colombia's era of narco-terrorism and its legacy of drug-related violence.

While it remains uncertain whether this loot belonged to Escoobar or another gang, the Government of President Gustavo Petro - a former guerrilla fighter himself - is weighing the possibility of using part of that money as a reward for information about other possible treasures from that era.