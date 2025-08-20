Argentina partially halts poultry exports due to avian flu

Argentina now needs 28 days with no further detections to fully resume exports

Argentina's National Service for Agrifood Health and Quality (Senasa) temporarily suspended poultry exports on Wednesday to countries with which it has a disease-free health agreement following a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5.

After the detection in a laying hen farm in Los Toldos, in the province of Buenos Aires, authorities established a 3 km “Health Control Zone” and a 7 km “surveillance zone” around it. The infected birds were culled, and the site was disinfected. According to Senasa, this area is not a major poultry production region.

Argentina has notified the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) of the outbreak. If no new cases appear, and after 28 days, Argentina will be able to resume poultry exports. In the meantime, some trade may continue with countries that recognize Argentina’s avian influenza-free zoning and compartmentalization strategy.

“Health measures for containment, biosecurity, and movement restrictions were intensified,” Senasa said in a statement. In addition, “monitoring, control, and epidemiological screening tasks were carried out.”

“If there is no further outbreak in commercial establishments and once at least 28 days have elapsed since the culling, cleaning, and disinfection of the site, Argentina will be able to declare itself free to the OIE and restore its health status, enabling the resumption of poultry exports,” the agency also pointed out.