Bogotá court orders Uribe's release pending further appeals

20th Wednesday, August 2025 - 10:27 UTC

Uribe had been sentenced by the 44th Criminal Court of the Bogotá Circuit to 12 years under house arrest

A Bogota High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, thereby revoking Judge Sandra Heredia's 12-year house arrest sentence that Uribe had been serving after being found guilty of bribery and procedural fraud.

The High Court's decision was a response to an appeal filed by Uribe's defense team, who argued that the house arrest violated his rights to due process and freedom. The court agreed, ruling that Uribe will remain free until the appeal of his conviction is decided.

Uribe, who served as president from 2002 to 2010, celebrated the decision on social media, stating that he would “dedicate every minute of my freedom to the freedom of Colombia.”

As per Heredia's decision, Uribe was under house arrest at his residence in the municipality of Rionegro. He was also banned from holding public office for 100 months and 20 days and imposed a hefty fine. Uribe's case has been ongoing for 13 years.

Members of Congress from Uribe's Democratic Center party celebrated Tuesday's measure.