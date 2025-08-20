Lula and Macron agree to further discuss EU-Mercosur FTA

20th Wednesday, August 2025 - 21:41 UTC Full article

Lula wants the FTA finalized during his pro-tempore presidency of Mercosur

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a telephone conversation about one hour long Wednesday with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron, during which both leaders pledged to further discuss the Mercosur-European Union Free Trade Agreement to finalize it.

According to a statement from the Planalto Palace, “Macron and Lula committed to finalizing the dialogue with a view to signing the Mercosur-European Union agreement this semester, during Brazil's presidency of the bloc.” The document added that “Brazil will continue working to conclude new trade agreements and open markets for domestic production.”

“They reaffirmed their support for multilateralism and free trade,” and “reaffirmed their intention to promote greater cooperation between developed countries and the Global South, in favor of trade based on multilaterally agreed rules,” it further noted.

France has been a major opponent to the treaty for over 20 years during negotiations, claiming it does not adequately address environmental concerns in agricultural and industrial production, which Lula deemed a protectionist stance. As the current holder of Mercosur's rotating presidency, Brazil seeks to conclude the understanding this semester.

During their call, Lula also expressed his disapproval of the trade tariffs imposed by the US against Brazil, which he described as “political blackmail.” He also told Macron about Brazil's actions to protect its workers and businesses and its formal complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO). In addition, Lula expressed his concern, given the rise in global military spending while 700 million people worldwide are facing hunger.

Meanwhile, Macron confirmed he would attend the COP30 climate conference in Belém, Brazil, in 2025.

The two leaders also discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and agreed to continue their dialogue on the matter, and agreed to deepen cooperation on defense projects, including the construction of helicopters, submarines, and satellites.