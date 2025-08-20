Maduro mobilizes four million militiamen in response to US naval deployment

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced Tuesday the activation of four million members of the Bolivarian National Militia in response to the deployment of three US Navy destroyers, aircraft, and submarines off the country’s coast. The operation, ordered by Donald Trump, aims to target Latin American cartels, including the Cartel of the Suns, which Washington accuses Maduro of leading.

“Militias prepared, activated, and armed,” Maduro declared in a televised event, promising to expand their presence into factories and rural areas. “Rifles and missiles for the working class, to defend our homeland!” he added, to applause from Chavista leadership.

The National Militia, created by Hugo Chávez in 2007, has expanded under Maduro’s rule as part of the doctrine of “civil-military unity.” Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López insisted that Venezuela “has defeated drug trafficking” and accused the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of being “the only drug cartel operating openly in the world.”

Diosdado Cabello, the regime’s number two, said the country is on “total alert” in the Caribbean to defend its sovereignty. Meanwhile, the government has issued a total ban on drones, citing alleged foreign conspiracies.

The escalation comes as Washington doubled its reward to $50 million for information leading to Maduro’s capture, amid ongoing drug trafficking investigations.