Uruguay assumes the Brasilia Consensus' rotating presidency

20th Wednesday, August 2025 - 10:33 UTC Full article

Lubetkin announced that issues such as productive integration, education, energy, and combating organized crime will be promoted

Foreign Ministers Mario Lubetkin of Uruguay and María Gabriela Sommerfeld of Ecuador participated Tuesday at Montevideo's Torre Ejecutiva in the handover ceremony of the Brasilia Consensus' rotating presidency.

The Brasilia Consensus is a mechanism for political consultation and regional cooperation that brings together South American countries with the goal of “strengthening ties between neighboring states,” promoting regional integration, and projecting a common voice on the global stage.

The Consensus is based on regular and sustained political dialogue, respect for the diversity of peoples, commitment to democracy and human rights, social justice, sustainable development, and the rule of law, and the defense of national sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.

It addresses climate change and natural disaster risk management, transnational organized crime, migration, health and food security, digital connectivity, infrastructure, and transport, as well as financing for development and cross-border cooperation.

The Consensus' pro tempore and rotating presidency has been taken over by Uruguay on Tuesday, with Lubetkin announcing that issues such as productive integration, education, energy, and combating organized crime will be promoted.

The Brasilia Consensus was formalized in May 2023 during a meeting of presidents convened by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.