Bolsonaro has 48 hours to explain asylum request to Argentina

The Bolsonaros were found to have repeatedly sought to circumvent precautionary measures

Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes on Wednesday gave former President Jair Bolsonaro 48 hours to explain an asylum request to Argentina found in his mobile telephone by the Federal Police (PF).

In his decision, Moraes stated that the PF report in which Bolsonaro and his son, Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), were indicted in the investigation into US tariffs against Brazil demonstrated several attempts to circumvent precautionary measures that prevented contact with those investigated in the coup plot and access to social media, including the profiles of third parties.

According to the report, Bolsonaro considered the possibility of requesting political asylum from Argentine President Javier Milei. The 33-page document—unsigned and undated—had been saved on the device since 2024.

Furthermore, the minister cited the contact made by General Walter Braga Netto after being banned from speaking with Bolsonaro and exchanges of messages between the former president and his allies providing instructions for publishing posts on social media.

“In light of the above, Jair Bolsonaro's defense is hereby subpoenaed to provide, within 48 hours, clarification on the repeated breaches of the imposed precautionary measures, the reiteration of illicit conduct, and the existence of a proven flight risk,” De Moraes wrote.

After receiving the indictment report, the magistrate relayed the case to the Attorney General's Office (PGR).

Also Wednesday, the PF indicted Bolsonaro and his son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, for their alleged involvement in the US sanctions against Brazil. They were charged with the crimes of coercion during the trial and attempted abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law.

The PF concluded its investigation into Eduardo's actions alongside the administration of US President Donald Trump to promote retaliatory measures against the Brazilian government and Supreme Court justices.

The US government has announced a series of actions against Brazil and Brazilian authorities in recent months, such as a 50% tariff increase on imports of Brazilian products, a trade investigation into the Pix money wiring application, and measures against De Moraes under the Magnitsky Act.

Trump and members of his administration claim that Bolsonaro is the target of a “witch hunt” and that the judge is acting against freedom of expression and American companies that manage social media.

In May, Attorney General Paulo Gonet requested the Supreme Court to open a Federal Police investigation against Eduardo and Jair Bolsonaro for the congressman's alleged role in inciting the US government to take action against De Moraes, who was chosen as rapporteur for the case. He also led the coup plot and the fake news probes.

Eduardo requested a 122-day leave from his parliamentary mandate in March and went to live in the United States, alleging political persecution. A request for his impeachment was submitted by House Speaker Hugo Motta (Republicans) to the House Ethics Committee last Friday, following representations filed by the Workers' Party (PT) and the Socialist Party (PSOL).

In this case, the former President is being investigated for sending funds via Pix to pay for his son's stay abroad, while he was seeking sanctions aimed at pressuring the Brazilian justice system. He is also a defendant in the criminal case related to the coup plot at the Supreme Court, whose trial is scheduled for September 2. The trial will be held on that day for those accused as members of Nucleus 1 in the criminal case, identified as leaders of the conspiracy that, according to the Federal Police and the Attorney General's Office, sought to overturn the results of the 2022 elections and culminated in the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Branches of Government on January 8, 2023.

Jair Bolsonaro and seven others will be in the dock: Alexandre Ramagem, former director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin); Almir Garnier, former Navy commander; Anderson Torres, former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Security for the Federal District; Augusto Heleno, former Minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI); Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, former Minister of Defense; Walter Braga Netto, former Bolsonaro minister and running mate on the 2022 presidential ticket; Mauro Cid, former aide-de-camp to Bolsonaro;

In this case, they are charged with the crimes of armed criminal organization, attempted violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d'état, damage qualified by violence and serious threat, and damage to listed property.

Former Abin Director Alexandre Ramagem is currently a federal deputy and benefited from a decision by the House of Deputies that suspended the proceedings for crimes committed after his inauguration. Ramagem remains charged with the crimes of coup d'état, armed criminal organization, and attempted abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law.

The other three groups of defendants are facing criminal proceedings in the final arguments phase, the final stage before trial, which is expected to take place later this year. (Source: Agencia Brasil)