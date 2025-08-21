Copa Sudamericana match in Argentina halted amid fan violence

21st Thursday, August 2025 - 10:21 UTC Full article

Conmebol authorities stopped the police from intervening

The Copa Sudamericana round of 16 football match between Independiente of Argentina and Universidad de Chile, tied at 1-1, was suspended 20 minutes into the second half due to violent clashes in Avellaneda on the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires.

The conflict began when Universidad de Chile fans stole and burned a flag, throwing seats, flash bombs, and bottles at Independiente supporters, who retaliated, invading the visitors’ stands, attacking Chilean fans, and causing severe injuries, with one fan falling from the stands. Some Chilean fans were beaten, stripped, and stabbed.

South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) officials prevented police intervention, leaving security to inadequate private personnel. The match was permanently suspended, and the exact number of injuries remains unclear.

The stadium broadcaster ordered the visitors to leave the stands and threatened possible sanctions, but violence continued with local hooligans chasing the visiting fans after gaining access to their stands.

TV Cameras captured a Chilean club fan throwing himself from the second set of seats amid an attack by the Independiente fans. His condition is unknown.

The Independiente fans eventually left the stadium, but TV footage showed at least six U fans seriously injured.