Drones banned in Venezuela

21st Thursday, August 2025 - 10:23 UTC

These devices were considered to pose security risks

Venezuela's Bolivarian regime announced Tuesday a nationwide suspension and prohibition of all activities related to drones and other remotely piloted aircraft. Published in Official Gazette No. 6,927, the measure bans the purchase, sale, manufacture, import, distribution, training, registration, and flight operations of these devices for one year, effective Aug. 18, 2025.

The ban regarding remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), including unmanned aircraft, and model aircraft, as well as their parts and components, was enacted for public safety reasons and does not apply to state defense and public safety agencies, which may continue to use drones “in the functions inherent to them, established in Venezuelan law and duly authorized by the competent authority.”

The measure aims to regulate the use of these devices, which authorities consider potential security risks, and applies nationwide in all areas, including both civil and recreational settings.

The National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the new regulation, in coordination with the state security and defense agencies.

INAC will also handle any issues not covered by the resolution, in its role as the regulatory body for aircraft use and supervisor of civil aviation activities.