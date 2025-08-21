Falklands Pre-Election Workshops to inform on voting and civic engagement

Gilbert House in Stanley is where the Legislative Assembly meets and delivers.

In preparation for the Falkland Islands 2025 General Election, a series of Pre-Election Workshops are being held to give voters and potential candidates a chance to learn more about the role of MLAs, the election process, and why your voice matters.

These workshops will:

Explain the responsibilities of MLAs.

Provide insight into the election process and campaigning.

Encourage diverse voices and participation in Falklands politics.

Highlight the importance of voting and civic engagement.

Workshop Schedule:

Stanley Workshop – Thursday 28th August, 17:00–19:00, Chamber of Commerce

Camp Workshop – Monday 15th September, daytime (exact time TBC), Fox Bay Social Club

Voter Workshop – Wednesday 15th October, 12:00–13:00, Chamber of Commerce

Workshops are open to everyone: Voters, potential candidates, and anyone interested in the future of Falklands governance.

The Falkland Islands general election will take place on 11 December 2025, while the Date of Proclamation and Notice of Election is to be announce on 31st October 2025.

Legislative Assembly public meeting on September first

Members of the Legislative Assembly will be holding a public meeting on Monday 01st September, 17.00 Court and Assembly Chambers, Town Hall, this will be an open session.

Any questions that might require research are to be submitted to Gilbert House by 1630 on Tuesday 26th August. Questions for research are restricted to three per person to allow for officers to research responses.